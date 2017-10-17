New Suzuki Swift Sport Video Given a Mind-Blowing Anime Style Tokyo Drift Feel
The viral video has Suzuki Swift Sport’s apparent official video has been given an anime-styled Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift treatment and it’s simply awesome.
2017 Suzuki Swift Sport. (Photo Courtesy: YouTube Screenshot/SuzukiCoJP)
The new Suzuki Swift has been making all kinds of buzz ever since its global unveil and there have been several reports claiming the time when the car will make its way to India. Similarly, the Suzuki Swift Sport hatchback has been the centre of attention as well especially since it is expected to be a proper hot hatch from the land of the rising sun. When a car has this kind of a fan following, it is only obvious that there will be many fan-made spin-offs too.
Our of the many made till now, this has to be one of the coolest videos and it’s been going viral in which a Suzuki Swift Sport’s apparent official video has been given an Anime-styled Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift treatment and it’s simply awesome. Check it out below.
Under the hood, the Suzuki Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbocharged engine that’s capable of producing 230 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Inside the cabin, the new Swift Sport creates an immersive, interactive sports driving environment, starting with red interior accents and a driver-oriented instrument panel. Swift Sport’s semi-bucket shaped front seats, D-shaped steering wheel with dimpled leather with satin finish, piano black accents and red cross-stitching all make the Swift’s cabin very sporty.
As of now, there is no official confirmation by Maruti Suzuki as to when the new Suzuki Swift will make its way to India. Although, it could be showcased at the upcoming 2017 Auto Expo.
