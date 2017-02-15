New Toyota Prius Launched in India at Rs 38.96 Lakh

Toyota has launched the new Prius in India at a price tag of Rs 38.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available in one grade - Z8.

The Prius is the first vehicle to be built on Toyota New Generation Architecture (TNGA). The TNGA platform means low-stance designs, giving the cars a lower centre of gravity than before, which in turn results in better suspension, stability and handling. TNGA and the latest in Toyota’s Hybrid technology blends the best of petrol engine and the electric motor for a maximum efficiency of 26.27 km/l with minimum emission.

Watch our first ride impressions of the new Toyota Prius –

The new Toyota Prius is powered by a hybrid powertrain that consists of a petrol engine along with an electric motor. The 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder DOHC VVT-I motor with EV44, Eco and Power modes delivers 97bhp power and 142Nm of torque. The electric motor works in tandem with the petrol engine and also sources power from lithium-ion/nickel-metal hydride batteries.

Toyota claims new Prius comes with 10 percent increase in fuel economy and a 40 percent increase in thermal efficiency. The hybrid car also comes with a 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, touch-screen infotainment system, new automatic climate control system and colour head-up display (HUD). For your smartphone, Toyota has also loaded it with Qi Charging and JBL speakers.

The Prius has sold close to 4 million units worldwide and was introduced in India in 2010 with an aim to not just create awareness about hybrid technology but also to reiterate Toyota’s commitment towards bringing in the latest in hybrid technology to India.

Speaking on the occasion, Akito Tachibana, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "India being a crucial market for us, we believe there is more to the market beyond just the numbers. We have taken good stock of our priorities for the road ahead and we do not want to make just more vehicles but also want to address other critical issues associated with energy, environment and safety. We are actively working to promote strong hybrid technology and other environment-friendly vehicles based on our stance that environment-friendly vehicles can have a positive impact on the environment only if they are used widely”.

The New Prius is an improvement keeping in mind the Prius DNA along with the first ever introduction of TNGA in any Toyota Motor Corporation model. This together is the result obtained in the 4th Generation Prius.

Also Read: Toyota Camry Hybrid Updated, Gets Launched at Rs 31.98 Lakh