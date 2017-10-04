New Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Unveiled; A Cruiser Take on Bobber and T120
Triumph Motorcycles have unveiled a more cruise-friendly combination of the Bonneville T120 and the Bobber, in the form of the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster.
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)
Triumph motorcycles have added a brand new model in their popular Bonneville range of motorcycles in the form of the all-new Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster. As per the company, the motorcycle is meant for those prefer the classic Bonneville design but wanted a more relaxed, cruiser-like setup as compared to the Bonneville T120. Also, since the new Speedmaster is based on the Bobber platform, it will also appeal to those who want the hard-tail look of the Bobber but, again, want a more cruise-like setup in their motorcycle. And of course, it offers a seat for both the rider as well as the passenger unlike the Bobber, making for another interesting point for such customers.
There are several hints of both the T120 and the Bobber in the new Speedmaster. These include the hidden rear mono shock suspension, just like the Bobber, which is now hidden under the rear panel which also houses the rear passenger seat and looks similar to the T120. The engine fins, the exhausts and the carburettor-inspired throttle body, all of it remains similar to the Bobber but the chrome finishing and accents are similar to the other classic Bonnevilles. What’s unique to the Speedmaster, though, is the headlamp cluster and the riding position on offer, which is more laid back thanks to the swept-back handlebars and forward-set foot pegs.
All the bells and whistles that are exclusive to the Speedmaster result in a weight gain of 17.5 Kg as compared to the Bobber and 21.5 Kg as compared to the Bonneville T120. On the mechanical front, the Speedmaster uses the same 1200cc parallel-twin that’s been powering some of its other Bonneville siblings, albeit in the same state of tune as the Bobber. It pushes out 77 horsepower and 106 Nm of torque.
The front end of the Speedmaster is reminiscent of the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black which was also unveiled along with it. This is because the Speedmaster uses the same 130 section tyre at the front that’s being worn by the same 16-inch spoked rims as on the Bobber Black. The brake setup is the same as between the two bikes as well – twin 310 mm discs with Brembo Calipers. The difference is that the Speedmaster comes with 41mm front forks, whereas the Bobber Black gets beefier 47mm Showa units.
As of now, there is no confirmation about when and if the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster will make its way to Indian shores but it does make for a likely choice. Watch this space for updates.
