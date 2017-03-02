New Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 Could Have a Top Speed of Over 140 Km/h

The craze for Yamaha motorcycles in India has grown substantially over the last decade and it has been largely because of two motorcycles – the FZ150 and the R15. The latter was launched in India back in 2008 and got itself a mid-life refresh in 2011 in the form of a new, sportier, tail design and was called the R15 V2.0.

The company has already bought in the spiritual successor to the FZ150 with the recent launch of FZ25 and is expected to launch the R15 V3.0 by the end of this year. The third generation avatar of the R15 gets significant changes and is set to be more than just a facelift.

The R15 V3.0 takes design inspiration from its 600cc elder sibling – the new R6 and has already been launched in Indonesia and Thailand.

The bike is powered by a newly designed 155cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of delivering 20 horsepower and 14.7 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. It will be interesting to see what numbers the Indian offering will make but a video of the R15 V3.0 is being talked about quite a lot and has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, the bike seems to be pushed to its maximum speed which, according to the speedometer reading, is 144 km/h.

The Indian offering could be tuned for the fuel quality available in India and as a result, it may not have the identical top speed, but if the video is anything to go, it very well might be over 140 km/h.

We suggest you skip to the 9:10 mark in the video to see the R15 V3.0 in action.