NFL Star Tom Brady Signature Edition Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Unveiled

Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition. (Image: Aston Martin)

Record-breaking National Football League star, Tom Brady, has collaborated with Aston Martin’s Q by Aston Martin bespoke service to produce the Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante ‘Tom Brady Signature Edition’. This stunning version of the Vanquish S is strictly limited to just 12 examples.Tom Brady said: “It was an easy decision to go with the Vanquish S for the special edition - it is an incredible car to drive and is truly a work of art. Going through the process of curating a unique Aston Martin has been fascinating. We started with a blank canvas and finished with this beautiful car. It’s been great to see it all come to fruition and I’m proud to share a name with it. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!”The Vanquish S is Aston Martin’s ultimate super GT. Offering 580bhp from its 6.0 litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine, the Vanquish S shows off sleek aerodynamic contours, beneath which lies a sensational throttle response, fast gearshifts and astonishing suspension performance to create Aston Martin’s most overtly sporting GT production model.This particular Vanquish S has been created by Aston Martin’s ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’, a new service revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show that invites customers to collaborate personally with Aston Martin’s design team to commission a truly bespoke sports car.The Tom Brady Signature Edition Vanquish S Volante shows off the rich darkness of the Ultramarine Black exterior, complemented by an interior of Dark Knight leather. Tom has shown that he shares a passion with Aston Martin for meticulous attention to detail, choosing the California Poppy leather paddle shift tips on the One-77 colour-keyed steering wheel and each of the 12 cars is a convertible.Each car bears Tom’s signature on the sill plates and features the ‘TB12’ logo on a fender badge, embossed on the headrests and as a pull tab in the rear of the car, highlighted again in California Poppy.First examples of the Vanquish S Volante ‘Tom Brady Signature Edition’ are due for delivery in quarter one 2018.