NIO EP9 Sets New Lap Record at Nurburgring Nordschleife

NIO EP9 set a new lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, achieving a lap time of 6 minutes and 45 seconds leaving behind the Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante with the lap time of 6 minutes and 52 seconds.

The 1-MegaWatt hypercar has a top speed of 313 km/h and accelerates 0-200 km/h in 7.1 seconds. Previously, the EP9 has broken or set new track records at four world-renowned racetracks.

On the achievement Gerry Hughes, Head of Performance Program & FE Team Principal, NIO said “In October 2016, we aimed to set a new lap record for an electric vehicle with our NIO EP9. In the inclemental weather that the Nürburgring Nordschleife is known for, the EP9 completed two laps of the 20.8 km (12.9m) ‘Green Hell’, one of which was in 7m 05.12s, beating the previous EV lap record, making it the fastest electric car in the world. The EP9’s new lap record is 19.22 seconds faster than its previous lap time. This is a fabulous achievement for NIO and I am very proud of the team that has worked tirelessly to achieve this accolade,”

With four high-performance inboard motors and four individual gearboxes, the EP9 comes with an interchangeable battery system which is designed to be charged in 45 minutes and has a range of 265 miles.

“As a company, we were born to push limits. Setting and breaking records with our EP9 is for the sole purpose to show the world that we have the automotive and technical expertise to succeed in the global automotive market. Our vision is to be the best of the next generation of car companies by producing the smartest vehicles in the world,” said Padmasree Warrior, CEO, NIO, U.S.

Launched in November last year, the company is planning to produce a second batch of 10 EP9s, priced at $1.4 million, each one will be made by special order.

