Nissan India Announces Festive Benefits Up to Rs 71,000 On New Car Purchases

With festivities around the corner, Nissan India has announced a host of lucrative offers on Nissan and Datsun models for customers with effect from September 5. Customers can enjoy benefits up to 71,000 on Nissan models and up to 16,000 on Datsun models.Nissan is offering benefits of up to Rs 71,000 which include free insurance, an exchange bonus of RS 20,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 6,000. Similarly, there are benefits of up to Rs 39,000 on the Micra MC, and up to Rs 34,000 on Micra Active which include free insurance, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 4,000.Datsun is offering benefits of up to Rs 16,000 on GO+, up to Rs 14,500 on GO, and up to 13,000 on redi-GO (800cc) which include free insurance and a corporate offer of Rs 2,000 on these Datsun models.Additionally, customers are assured one gold coin as a festive offer on every new Nissan and Datsun car purchase during this month and financing options are available at 7.99% through NRFSI*.Talking about these customer-centric initiatives, Satinder Singh Bajwa, director – sales, network, CQ & POC, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Nissan India is always focused on making the buying experience memorable. We are excited to roll out these offers to make this year’s festive season all the more enjoyable for our customers.”Started on September 5, Nissan and Datsun are giving customers the chance to win a free car if they book an order on or before September 19. Nine lucky winners each for Nissan and Datsun stand a chance to win a car through this festive offer.Datsun is also offering an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on the Datsun redi-GO for government employees under its ‘Pillars of India’ program.