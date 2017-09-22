Nissan India Inaugurates 4 New Customer Touchpoints in Delhi-NCR
Nissan India has a network of 278 touchpoints for Nissan and Datsun vehicles spanning 174 cities.
Nissan Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
In line with its aim to grow its footprint across the country, Nissan India has inaugurated four new customer touchpoints in a single day in Delhi-NCR. The facilities are strategicalley located in the heart of Delhi and Gurugram to cater to the needs of Nissan and Datsun customers residing in Delhi-NCR and neighboring regions. Unity Nissan is located in Karol Bagh, with its workshop situated in the Wazirpur Industrial Area. Crescent Nissan is located in Sector-14, Gurugram, with its workshop based in HSIIDC Industrial Estate, Gurugram.
Commenting on Nissan India’s initiative to increase its customer touchpoints across the country, Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Delhi-NCR is one of the most important markets for both Nissan and Datsun. We are delighted to inaugurate four new customer touchpoints in the region, and we will continue to provide outstanding sales and service to our valued customers.”
Unity Nissan has an exclusive Datsun showroom which has four Datsun cars on display currently. Crescent Nissan, a dealership in Gurugram is a 2500 sq. ft. facility and its display area can hold up to six cars from the Nissan and Datsun product range for customers to see and experience up close.
Nissan India has a network of 278 touchpoints for Nissan and Datsun vehicles spanning 174 cities. With the inauguration of these two dealerships and workshops, Nissan has 17 customer touchpoints in the Delhi-NCR region.
Also Watch: Tata Tiago AMT Test Drive Review | Cars 18
Commenting on Nissan India’s initiative to increase its customer touchpoints across the country, Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Delhi-NCR is one of the most important markets for both Nissan and Datsun. We are delighted to inaugurate four new customer touchpoints in the region, and we will continue to provide outstanding sales and service to our valued customers.”
Unity Nissan has an exclusive Datsun showroom which has four Datsun cars on display currently. Crescent Nissan, a dealership in Gurugram is a 2500 sq. ft. facility and its display area can hold up to six cars from the Nissan and Datsun product range for customers to see and experience up close.
Nissan India has a network of 278 touchpoints for Nissan and Datsun vehicles spanning 174 cities. With the inauguration of these two dealerships and workshops, Nissan has 17 customer touchpoints in the Delhi-NCR region.
Also Watch: Tata Tiago AMT Test Drive Review | Cars 18
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Reveals Key to His Preparation Against Australia
- Kingsman-The Golden Circle: The Film Serves Best as Popcorn Entertainer
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 10 Offers on Samsung Galaxy Android Smartphones
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals How He Planned Cartwright and Warner Dismissal
- Rahul Dev Guides You About Battle Ropes Workout