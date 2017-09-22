Nissan India Inaugurates 4 New Customer Touchpoints in Delhi-NCR

In line with its aim to grow its footprint across the country, Nissan India has inaugurated four new customer touchpoints in a single day in Delhi-NCR. The facilities are strategicalley located in the heart of Delhi and Gurugram to cater to the needs of Nissan and Datsun customers residing in Delhi-NCR and neighboring regions. Unity Nissan is located in Karol Bagh, with its workshop situated in the Wazirpur Industrial Area. Crescent Nissan is located in Sector-14, Gurugram, with its workshop based in HSIIDC Industrial Estate, Gurugram.Commenting on Nissan India’s initiative to increase its customer touchpoints across the country, Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Delhi-NCR is one of the most important markets for both Nissan and Datsun. We are delighted to inaugurate four new customer touchpoints in the region, and we will continue to provide outstanding sales and service to our valued customers.”Unity Nissan has an exclusive Datsun showroom which has four Datsun cars on display currently. Crescent Nissan, a dealership in Gurugram is a 2500 sq. ft. facility and its display area can hold up to six cars from the Nissan and Datsun product range for customers to see and experience up close.Nissan India has a network of 278 touchpoints for Nissan and Datsun vehicles spanning 174 cities. With the inauguration of these two dealerships and workshops, Nissan has 17 customer touchpoints in the Delhi-NCR region.