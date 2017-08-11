Nissan India Launches NissanConnect Mobile App

Nissan India yesterday launched NissanConnect, an integrated information and communication platform that connects with the customer’s smartphone to provide enhanced driving experience. Inspired by Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision, NissanConnect makes the car more responsive. The app help users to find nearby pit stops, access voice control and provides various safety & security features such as speed alert, geo fencing, and curfew alert.Available across the Nissan range of cars – Micra, Sunny, and Terrano – NissanConnect is platform agnostic and offers 50+ Connected Car features which come with three years of free subscription and one year of Nissan warranty program calculated from the start of the activation. NissanConnect has been developed by Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India (RNTBCI).Arun Malhotra, managing director of Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “NissanConnect embodies the best of Nissan’s innovative spirit and is designed to enhance the overall driving experience for everyone. It enables better comfort, convenience, control and safety through technologies that bring people closer together. Inspired by the future, NissanConnect will benefit our customers today”.Krishnan Sundararajan, managing director, Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India added, “The emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) is shifting gears in the automotive industry, leading it to its most significant innovation phase and ushering in new opportunities. We are privileged to be a part of this unprecedented journey. With NissanConnect, we aim to provide an effortless driving experience integrated with our customers' connected lifestyle while maintaining data security”.The app is now available on Android, iOS and Windows platforms for Nissan’s existing and new customers.