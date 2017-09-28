Nissan India Launches Pre-Owned Car Business - Nissan Intelligent Choice

Nissan today launched its pre-owned car business - Nissan Intelligent Choice in India. The newly launched pre-owned car business is designed for customers looking for quality tested and certified pre-owned cars with optimum value. Nissan Intelligent Choice also offers a platform for customers owning multi-brand cars to exchange it with a new Nissan and Datsun car.As part of the Nissan Intelligent Choice program, every pre-owned car will go through a quality check of 167-points and unique vehicle inspection. All pre-owned cars from Nissan Intelligent Choice will be tested and certified by technical experts of Nissan.Nissan Intelligent Choice also provides exciting and customized finance and insurance schemes to its customers. Nissan Finance - a finance arm of Nissan India and HDFC as finance partner offer unique finance options with lowest ROI (Rate of interest) and maximum LTV (Loan to value) of up to 95% to customers.Additionally, pre-owned car customers of Nissan Intelligent Choice can avail the dedicated 24x7 Road side assistance (with no additional cost) along with the attractive warranty benefits.  As an additional benefit, each Nissan Intelligent Choice certified vehicle will get 24x7 Road side assistance (without any additional cost).Commenting on this initiative, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Director – Sales, Network, CQ (Customer Quality) & POC (Pre-Owned Car), Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Pre-owned car market in India is growing at an exponential rate. And, we see a huge potential in this emerging business. Nissan Intelligent Choice is our global business model for pre-owned cars and after its success in Brazil and South Africa, we are excited to introduce it in India. We believe that Nissan Intelligent Choice will be an ideal platform to the customers looking for quality tested reliable pre-owned cars at value for money price.”Nissan Intelligent Choice program will be operational in ten key cities - Noida, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati. However, customers can avail any after sales service at 160 Nissan Authorized workshops across India.