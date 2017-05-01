Nissan India Posts 39 Percent Sales Growth in April; Terrano, Datsun Redi-Go Key Volume Driver

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.’s wholesale deliveries surged 39% in April 2017 to 4,217 vehicles, thanks to customer demand for the Datsun redi-GO and the recently introduced new Nissan Terrano.

Sales rose to 4,217 vehicles in April 2017 from 3,028 in April 2016.

“We usher in the new fiscal year with robust growth in terms of sales and positive sentiment,” said Arun Malhotra, managing director of Nissan India. “Nissan is proud of the performance of the recently launched new Terrano and the continued confidence that customers are showing in the Datsun redi-GO. Across India, we are strengthening our footprint, introducing products and services that customers want and value.”

The Nissan Motor India group, which manages sales and service support for the Nissan and Datsun brands, announced plans in 2016 to introduce a total of up to eight new models from the two brands to India by 2021. These new models include the launch of the X-Trail hybrid in 2017 and will move the company closer to its goal of becoming a major force in India with a 5% market share by 2020.

