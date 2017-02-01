Nissan India Registers 63% Growth in January 2017

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd reported domestic sales of 4,346 units in January 2017 against 2,668 units sold the same month a year ago.

Nissan and Datsun together recorded 63 percent year-on-year growth owing to the positive response of customers of Datsun redi-GO and a strong start for the newly launched Nissan Sunny 2017.

Commenting on the sales results, Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “We have started the new year on a positive note. Despite the challenging market conditions, we have seen a substantial year-on-year growth in January which signifies strong customers’ response and trust in the Nissan and Datsun brands. We see that translated into making the Nissan Group the second fastest growing car brand in India, coupled with the strong sales performances of the Datsun redi-GO, Nissan Micra and the newly-launched New Sunny 2017.”

Also read: 2017 Nissan Sunny Launched at Starting Price of Rs 7.91 lakh in India

In early January 2017, Nissan introduced the New Sunny 2017 with newly-added features, distinctive styling, and class-leading space. The new Sunny offers a great value propostion for customers without any price increase. Pricing starts at Rs.7.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Also read: Nissan GT-R Set to Enter Record Books For World's Largest Country Map

Nissan Motor India has recently received a number of awards and recognition for its products and technologies. Datsun redi-GO received the Small Car of the Year award. Additionally, Sakshi Malik, world-class female wrestler was given the “Brand Ambassador of the Year Award” as the brand’s face for the redi-GO SPORT limited edition.