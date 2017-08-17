Nissan Launches Waterless Car Cleaning in India

Nissan India today launched its Waterless Car Cleaning initiative at the opening of the 7th edition of the ‘Happy with Nissan’ service campaign for its customers pan-India. Popular Bollywood actor and Nissan brand ambassador Sushant Singh Rajput kicked off the eco-friendly car wash program with customers at a newly-inaugurated Nissan workshop in Gurgaon. The seventh phase of the ‘Happy With Nissan’ customer service campaign will be conducted at 148 Nissan and Datsun service outlets across India from August 17-24, 2017.Nissan, today introduced its waterless washing solution for customers in India who get their car washed at Nissan service centres. After it is applied to car surfaces, the eco-friendly and innovative car wash material does not require any additional water to clean a car. The technique will save approx. 2.8 million litres of water during the eight-day campaign and approximately 130 million liters per year.To mark the launch of the campaign, Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are introducing our eco-friendly Waterless Car Cleaning solution as part of the seventh iteration of the customer-friendly ‘Happy with Nissan’ service campaign. These efforts are just a sample of ongoing efforts to provide a peerless ownership experience for our customers across India”.Nissan also announced that it has partnered with Paytm to enhance its network with smooth and cashless transactions for customers.