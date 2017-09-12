Nissan Micra Fashion Edition Launched For Rs 6.09 Lakh

Nissan India has launched the Nissan Micra Fashion - a limited edition car with exterior and interior styling elements inspired by fashion brand United Colors of Benetton. The new Micra variant was launched today at the United Colors of Benetton store in Ambience Mall, Gurugram, with the car revealed by Bollywood actress Dia Mirza.Mr. Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to offer our customers a new, stylish choice for the festive season. Nissan Micra Fashion Edition brings a sophisticated interior ambience with a host of new features and inspiration infused from Benetton’s rich heritage of Italian style and global research. The car combines high style and great performance thanks to the CVT automatic transmission for an engaging and comfortable driving experience.”Mr. Sundeep Chugh, CEO & MD, Benetton India Pvt. Ltd, said “Nissan’s latest edition of Micra is engineered with an automatic transmission and NissanConnect, which has over 50 safety and security features. The offering therefore truly appeals to the youth and women of today, and bears strong synergies with Benetton’s social commitments and design aesthetics.”Adorned with sporty decals and accentuated bold stripes, with the interior crowned with Benetton signature headrests, the new Nissan Micra Fashion Edition has been designed to spice up the festive season this year. The car will also feature NissanConnect, Nissan India’s integrated information and communication platform that provides an enhanced driving experience through the user’s smartphone.The Micra Fashion limited edition will be available during the festive season at Rs 6.09 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) across all Nissan dealerships in India.Based on the Micra XL CVT model, the Nissan Micra Fashion will get new features such as new body decals on the side and roof, black door mirrors with designer stripes, new designer floor mats, Benetton-signature headrest covers, seats with orange stitching, and European black interiors with orange touches, among others.