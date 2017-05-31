Nissan to Launch All-new Micra in India on 2nd June, 2017

Unveiled at the Paris Motor Show last year, the new generation Nissan Micra is all set for India launch on coming 2nd June, 2017. While there were reports that Nissan may not bring the premium hatchback to Indian shores, we have the confirmation that launch is slated to take place in a couple of days.

The all-new Nissan Micra, as shown at the Paris Motor Show, comes with a completely redesigned exteriors, new set of features and engine units. The design for instance, is reminiscent of the concept first unveiled at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.

The exteriors of the new Nissan Micra are unlike like any other Micra we have seen before and embodies Nissan's latest design language. There’s a distinctive V-motion grille, boomerang-shaped lights, Rear door handles hidden in the C-pillars, and the floating roof.

All-new Nissan Micra Interiors. (Image: Nissan France)

The new generation Nissan Micra will be the first hatchback to receive safety features like Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition, High Beam Assist and Blind Spot Warning.

As for the engines, the signature 1.5-litre diesel engine will be retained with an overhaul, while a 900 cc three cylinder petrol unit with 90 bhp output can make its way to the new Nissan Micra.

Once launched, the new Micra will compete against the likes of Honda Jazz, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Expect a price upwards of Rs 6 lakhs for the base version and going all the way up to Rs 11 Lakhs.

