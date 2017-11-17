Nissan's Infiniti to Produce New Crossover SUV in China

Nissan Motor Co's premium brand Infiniti will start producing a new crossover SUV in China next year, using existing manufacturing capacity in the northeastern city of Dalian.The new sport-utility vehicle would be the third Infiniti vehicle model to be produced locally in China, the Hong Kong-headquartered brand's No.2 market after the United States.The company did not provide any more details about the SUV in a statement seen by Reuters.Infiniti is expected to announce the move as early as at a planned press briefing at the Guangzhou auto show on Friday.