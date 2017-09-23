NITI Aayog, IRF to Work For Intelligent Transport System in India
The National ITS policy will cover various sectors including traffic management, parking management, electronic enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.
The NITI Aayog has signed an agreement with Geneva-based International Road Federation for cooperation in the field of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and to design a policy framework for the same, a statement said on Friday. The National ITS policy will cover various sectors including traffic management, parking management, electronic enforcement of traffic rules and regulations. It would also cover fleet management and monitoring, and innovation and education in the field of ITS, the statement said.
"The objective of this national ITS Policy will be to contribute to reducing urban traffic congestion, improving the situation around parking of vehicles in cities, improving road safety, and improving the security of passenger and goods traffic," said K.K. Kapila, chairman of the International Road Federation.
