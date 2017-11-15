Norton Motorcycles and Motoroyale Announce Joint Venture, Will Enter India in 2018

Norton Dominator. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Kinetic group’s venture of multi-brand superbikes named Motoroyale, along with iconic British motorcycle maker Norton, has announced a joint venture (JV) as per which India-made Norton motorcycles will be sold in India by the end of 2018. The companies announced that the first set of Norton motorcycles entering India and going on sale would be a limited edition, British-made CBU versions of the Norton Commando in the first quarter of 2018. They also added that by the end of 2018, made-in-India versions of the Commando series will be up for sale. Post the introduction of Commando, the Norton Dominator model and its variants – Commando 961 Sport; Commando 961 Cafe Racer; Dominator Sport and DomiRacer will be introduced.Estimating the superbike market in India to be about 12000-15000 bikes annually growing at 20%, Motoroyale expects Norton to take 10-14 percent market share of the same in India alone, which works out to 1200-2000 vehicles in India in the coming years. The JV shall also market and appoint distributors in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Brunei Darussalam, Lao Peoples Democratic Republic, Cambodia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. The ASEAN sales will be added to the extent of 4000-5000 vehicles annually within 2-3 years of launch. This vision is in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, where under the ASEAN agreement signed by the government, there are preferential import tariffs across some of the above countries, and the JV aims to exploit the same.The motorcycles will be assembled in India at Kinetic’s plant in a dedicated space for Motoroyale which is stretched over 52 acres in Ahmednagar and holds a capacity of assembling 30,000 vehicles annually. Motoroyale is in the process of setting up world-class facilities for engine and vehicle assemblies for its various brands and shall undertake the complete requirements for Indian homologation along with the support of Norton.Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director, Motoroyale said, “Motoroyale shall offer the best two wheeler brands across the globe to the Indian market. Having said that, I deem that Norton motorcycles fit the idea exquisitely. Norton has maintained its own charm and legacy, which makes it a standalone brand. ‘Norton Motorcycles’ are like the ‘Aston Martins’ of the motorcycling world. Currently, they are extremely fabulous and exclusive. By combining the joint strengths of Norton and Kinetic, we are aiming to deliver the same finesse at an exciting value proposition in order to expand the reach of the motorcycles to true biking enthusiasts. I am in no doubt that these motorcycles will be highly appreciated and welcomed by discerning the motorcyclists”Stuart Garner, CEO and Owner, Norton Motorcycles said, “We have been hand building gorgeous bikes in England for many years. We are now taking the next big step forward and delighted to form this alliance with the Kinetic group. I believe that the style, passion and beauty of Norton products coupled with the experience of Kinetic will make a winning combination and deliver a fabulous range of Norton motorcycles across the ASEAN territories”.Norton motorcycles recently unveiled an all-new powertrain – a 1200cc liquid cooled V4 engine that is capable of developing more than 200 horsepower and 130 Nm of torque. This engine came fitted with Norton’s latest motorcycle – the V4RR, which has been derived from Norton’s expertise in the famed Isle of Man TT race. The V4RR is also expected to come to the Indian market eventually.