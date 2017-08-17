Now Convert Your Mahindra Thar to Jeep Wrangler For Just Rs 6.75 Lakhs
The customizer took four months to complete the replica kit that turns a Mahindra Thar into a three door Jeep Wrangler and was commissioned by an individual customer.
Mahindra Thar CRDe modified to Jeep Wrangler. (Image: Jeep Studio)
If you follow our modification/Customization stories, you might have come across a brilliant customization work to convert a Force Gurkha into Mercedes G-Wagen. Following the same lines, Coimbatore based Jeep Studio has launched a conversion package to convert your Mahindra Thar to Jeep Wrangler SUV, and that too for just Rs 6.75 Lakhs.
The customizer took four months to complete the replica kit that turns a Thar into three door Jeep Wrangler and was commissioned by an individual customer. But the work was so neat that the Jeep Studio is now offering it to anyone who wishes to get their Thar converted. Only the exterior of the car is offered in the package and the interiors remain the same, as in the Thar. However, if anyone wants the interiors customized, Jeep Studio can do the same.
As per the Studio, no fibre parts were used in designing the car and only metal panels are used in the Thar, which was striped to its chassis to fit the new Jeep panels. A stock Thar CRDe was used for the mod-job and the price of the modification doesn’t include the base car. So basically, if you want to get the car modified, you have to pay Rs 6.75 L over and above the cost of the base Thar.
Some of the modification includes full bodywork with matte black paint, all-new toughened glass for the car, front and rear bumpers redone and a new set of 33” wheels and tyres. Currently, the Mahindra Thar is powered by 2,498 cc CRDe Diesel engine with a max power output of 105 bhp and peak torque of 247 Nm and can be bought be bought brand new for Rs 8.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
