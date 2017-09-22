Now Travel Manali-Rohtang in an All-Electric Bus, HRTC Induces 25 E-Buses

Goldstone Infratech Limited has today announced that its state of the art Zero Emission electric bus has officially started running under Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation. The 25+1 seater Goldstone eBuzz K7 was flagged off by Sh. GS Bali, Minister of Transport, Himachal Pradesh Government at Kullu in Himachal Pradesh and will ply between Kullu-Manali-Rohtang Pass. This bus from Goldstone Infratech has the distinction of successfully completing trials at a steep gradient and over 13,000 feet altitude for the first time in the country.The bus which has been Made in India by Goldstone Infratech Ltd. has been certified by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), after extensive testing at part level and vehicle level at various testing facilities.Goldstone’s electric buses with Front and rear air suspension offer comfortable rides to the commuters. These Electric Buses are manufactured in a tie-up with BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd – world’s largest electric vehicle company. Each bus can run over 200 kms in a single charge and can be recharged in less than 4 hours due to its fast charging technology. These buses use Lithium Iron Phosphate battery which ensures Longer lifetime, better power density and is safe due to Chemical and thermal stability.Mr. Anand Swaroop, Chief Operating Officer – Goldstone Infratech Ltd said, “Goldstone Infratech is proud to become India’s first company to run its ARAI certified Electric Buses on Indian Roads. We are committed to offer quality products to the country. We are sure that these electric Buses which have started serving the passengers between Kullu-Manali-Rohtang pass at such a high altitude will become the benchmark for every State Transport Undertaking. This will surely augment faster adoption of much-needed Electric Public Transport system in the country and further support the cause of environment protection.”Earlier in August this year, the 12-meter low Floor AC electric bus from Goldstone-BYD successfully completed the trials with Chandigarh Transport Undertaking. In addition to this, Goldstone-BYD conducted successful trials of its electric buses in the Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Rajkot.The company would be supplying 25 electric buses to Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation. The Company has also received an order of 6 electric buses to Brihan Mumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).