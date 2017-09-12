Official: Tata Nexon Arrives at Dealerships, Launch on September 21

Tata Nexon has managed to create all sorts of buzz ever since its first display at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo and now the car has started arriving at the dealerships as Tata Motors gears up for the launch of the compact SUV on 21st September. Nexon will be available in over 650 Tata Motors’ sales outlets across the country.The Tata Nexon will currently have 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine from the Revotron series that churns out 108 hp and 170 Nm of peak torque and 1.5L diesel engine from the Revotorq family that makes 108 hp and 260 Nm of torque. The AMT variant is expected to be launched by the end of the financial year 2017-18.Designed at Tata Motors’ in-house facility in Pune, the sub 4-meter compact SUV has a wide and strong stance because of the sloping roofline, big 16-inch alloy wheels, and the flared wheel arches. The front end of the Nexon is bold, thanks to the projector headlamps which also come with nice looking Daytime running lights. From the back, the tail lights are all LEDs and the x-shaped ivory white accent makes gives the Nexon an instant recall factor.Inside, the car gets first-in-segment floating 6.5-inch touchscreen display along with Harman infotainment system that comes with 8-speakers. Additionally, the Nexon is equipped with Android Auto and voice assistance. It also gets automatic climate control and tilt-adjust steering.From the safety perspective, the car will have front dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control. When launched the new Tata Nexon will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport.