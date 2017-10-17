One-Off Porsche 918 Spyder Hybrid Hyper Exotic with Voodoo Blue Paint Up for Auction

Porsche 918 Spyder Hybrid Hyper Exotic with Voodoo Blue paint job is up for auction, alongside Shelby GT500 Super Snake and Clarion Builds Acura NSX at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas sale. This 918 Hybrid Hyper Exotic is not finished in Porsche's standard Mexico Blue. It's the only 918 Spyder in the world painted to code from Porsche Germany in breathtaking Voodoo Blue, with an authentication letter to prove it.Under the hood, it's equipped with a 4.6-liter V8 mated to an automatic transmission. With its hybrid but separate electric motor, it produces 887hp. This 918 goes from 0 to 65 in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph. There are less than 1,200 miles on the odometer of this 4-wheel-drive masterpiece, and it's the only hyper-exotic with 4-wheel steering.Inside the cockpit, this car is loaded with Porsche touches, controls and carbon-fiber panels, including a removable roof that stores in the front trunk. And should it run out of gas, the car gets a full 18 miles on electric power alone. (The longest of any hyper-exotic.)Porsche fans from all over the world have flown into Austin, Texas, to see this car, where its spent the last two years on display at the Rock and Roll Car Museum - not only because it's #184 of the total 918 Spyders produced, but it's the only one in the world painted to code in Voodoo Blue at Porsche. To make this car even more special and give the owner a special Porsche finishing touch, the car's ignition key even comes in matching Voodoo Blue.