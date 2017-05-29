Opinion – Which 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Variant Should You Buy?

Today’s customer is spoilt for choice, thanks to a number of variant options being made available by manufacturers. Case-in-point, the newly launched all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan is available with 14 variants – 7 each in petrol and diesel, 3 each with AGS and 4 each with Manual gearbox. With so many options to buy from, customers are always confused between which variant to buy?

Based on variety of factors and analysis, we have singled-down the best Maruti Suzuki Dzire variant you could buy and why?

The best Maruti Suzuki Dzire variant to buy is – Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi/ ZDi AGS

Here’s why–

Mileage

Mileage is one of the most important parameters for Indians buying a car. The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire diesel is the most frugal car, not only in its segment, but also the most frugal among all the cars sold in India. The petrol, on the other hand, returns a decent mileage too. If you are someone who loves to drive a lot and mileage matters to you the most, don’t shy away from buying the Dzire ZDI AGS. Else, go for Dzire ZXI.

2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZDI AGS Mileage – 28.40 kmpl

2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI AGS Mileage – 22 kmpl

The difference between a petrol and diesel car can be understood below.

AGS Gearbox

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI and ZDI variants can both be opted with either a manual or an AGS (Automatic Gear Shift) gearbox. Our suggestion is definitely the AGS gearbox, that gives you an unequivocal advantage of driving in traffic conditions. Known as the two-pedal technology, an AGS gearbox eliminates the use of the clutch, saving your left leg from a lot of effort gone at taming your car through traffic. What makes the Maruti Suzuki Dzire a special vehicle is the fact that it’s only among a few cars to offer an automatic gearbox with a diesel engine under Rs 10 lakhs, making it both frugal and easy-to-drive.

Safety

Apart from being frugal and easy-to-drive, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is also one of the safest cars in its segment and comes with 2-airbags and ABS with EBD, both of which are offered as standard in the Dzire. The Dzire is based on the company’s new HEARTECT platform, which gives it structural integrity and comes with ISOFIX (Child Seat Restraint System) mounts too.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire cabin. (Image: Siddhartha Safaya/ News18)

Features

How can you not add the modern gizmos while launching a new car. Apparently, the question is, what all does the ZXI/ZDI variants come equipped with. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI/ZDI is loaded with features like Automatic Climate Control, Push Button Start, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear AC Vent, Electronic ORVMs and much more.

Price

Last is the most crucial aspect – the pricing of the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The pricing of the car is-

2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZDI AGS - Rs 8.52 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI AGS – Rs 7.52 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

