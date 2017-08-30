P.V. Sindhu Announced as Bridgestone India's Brand Ambassador

Bridgestone India, a subsidiary of the world’s largest tyre and rubber company and a Worldwide Olympic Partner, has announced a partnership with ace badminton player and Olympic silver medallist, P.V. Sindhu to be the company’s first brand ambassador. As part of the three-year agreement, Sindhu will be included in Bridgestone’s activations around its Worldwide Olympic Partnership.Sindhu is among the world’s leading professional badminton players who recently earned a silver medal at the World Badminton Championship in Glasgow. The Padma Shri recipient became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal in the Olympic Games Rio 2016. Sindhu’s Olympic medal established her as the first Indian shuttler to reach the final of an Olympic Games badminton event and the youngest Indian to make a podium finish in an individual event at the Olympics.Speaking about the collaboration, Kazutoshi Oyama, Executive Director, Bridgestone India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to announce Ms. P.V. Sindhu as Bridgestone India’s first-ever brand ambassador and we warmly welcome her to ‘Team Bridgestone’. Sindhu’s journey is an epitome of perseverance and determination and is a setting example to the youth to ‘Chase Your Dream’ which echoes with Bridgestone’s global association with the Olympic Games. She is persistent, dependable and carries a winning attitude, which personifies our brand ethos.”On her partnership with Bridgestone India, Sindhu said, “I am honored to be associated with Bridgestone India and particularly excited to be the organization’s first brand ambassador. Bridgestone has a strong sports lineage which is further strengthened with their Worldwide Olympic Partnership. This association is a special one and I look forward to a long and fulfilling partnership.”Commenting on her partnership, Ramakrishnan, R- Director, Baseline said, “Sindhu embodies the true Olympic spirit of grit, determination, discipline, and sportsmanship. With Bridgestone, it is a seamless brand alliance.”Sindhu has ascertained her commitment to sports with consistent performance, passion, integrity, and reliability which are common values shared with Bridgestone and hence the most suitable brand ambassador for the brand in India. Sindhu will be an active part of Bridgestone India’s promotional events, an integral part of CSR campaigns and the organization’s brand enhancement activities.Bridgestone announced its Worldwide Olympic Partnership in 2014, making a long-term commitment to the International Olympic Committee that continues through 2024. Through its business activities, Bridgestone will support this partnership by showcasing the values of community service, social responsibility, and respect for diversity that it shares with both the Olympic Movement. Bridgestone also became the first Founding Partner of the Olympic Channel in August 2016, signing a four-year agreement to support the ground-breaking digital platform in its mission to celebrate the Olympic spirit and the world’s greatest athletes every day of the year.