Pagani Huayra Roadster to Be Unveiled at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

What’s better than a Pagani Huayra that looks fantastic and goes at speeds that can put most supercars to shame? A Pagani Huayra without a roof.

The designers over at Pagani probably think the same, that’s why they are set to unveil the Pagani Huayra Roadster at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The Italian supercar maker has lately been teasing the car on its social media platforms.

"...So everything had to come together as if it was a car carved out of a block of Carrara marble..." - Horacio Pagani.

The Huayra was the successor to the already insane Zonda and as the car reaches its 6 years since introduction, it is about time that we had a drop-top variant of the car. The Roadster is expected to be powered by a mammoth 6.0-litre V12 heart which is courtesy Mercedes-AMG that puts out 730 bhp and a full-of-bragging-rights 1000 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are expected to be handled by a transverse sequential seven-speed automatic transmission.

There have been no confirmation from the company as to how fast the Roadster would be, but given the company’s reputation of making some of the most mind-boggling cars in the world, the Roadster won’t be a slouch by any means. Watch this space for updates.