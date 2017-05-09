Passenger Vehicles Sales up 15% in April, Cars Rise 17%

Domestic passenger vehicles sales rose 14.68 percent to 2,77,602 units in April from 2,42,060 units in the same month last year.

Domestic car sales rose 17.36 percent to 1,90,788 units as against 1,62,566 units in April last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Also Read: Bajaj V12 Disc Brake Variant Launched at Rs 60,000

Motorcycle sales were up marginally at 10,29,972 units as against 10,24,895 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in April increased by 7.34 percent to 16,74,796 units compared to 15,60,308 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 22.93 percent to 41,490 units in April, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered an increase of 6.82 percent to 20,30,476 units from 19,00,848 units in April 2016, it added.

Don't Miss: