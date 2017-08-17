Piaggio India Inaugurates New Showroom in Mumbai

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, has inaugurated its new dealership for its Vespa and sporty Aprilia at Vasai – Mumbai. Situated in the heart of the city, this new showroom offers the various products under the Vespa and Aprilia SR 150 range.The new dealership with 1300 sq ft showroom is equipped with the good customer service, quality and experience, the dealership aims to reach out to maximum customers in Vasai.On the occasion, Mr Diego Graffi CEO and MD Piaggio India expressed “The new dealership resonates the style quotient of both Vespa and Aprilia brands and would offer its customers extraordinary experience in the area of sales and Customer Service”.Mr Abhishek Singh of Automax Automotive said “We are pleased to associate with the Piaggio and offer their world class, premium products to our esteemed customers, with the Aprilia SR 150 and Vespa we will deliver not only world class premium products but also extraordinary service to the aspiring youth, who is not only dynamic but also embrace international culture and are upwardly mobile”.The new dealership was inaugurated in presence of Mr Ashish Yakhmi, Business Head, Piaggio 2 Wheelers.