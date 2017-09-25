Piaggio India Inaugurates New Showroom in New Delhi

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, announced the opening of a new dealership for its iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia in New Delhi. The new dealership offers the various products under the Vespa and Aprilia SR 150 range.The new dealership with 1700 sq. ft at Kailash Colony has been designed keeping in mind the lifestyle and premium experience which reflects the Italian heritage of the brands. Equipped with the best customer service, quality and experience, the dealership aims to reach out to maximum customers in New Delhi.On the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi CEO and MD Piaggio India expressed “The new dealership resonates the style quotient of both Vespa and Aprilia brands and will offer their customers extraordinary experience in the area of sales and customer service”.Mr. Anurag Chaudhary, Business Partner of South Delhi Automobiles said “We are pleased to associate with Piaggio and offer their world class, premium products to our esteemed customers, with the Aprilia SR 150 and Vespa we will deliver not only world class premium products but also extraordinary service to the aspiring youth, who is not only dynamic but also embrace international culture and are upwardly mobile”.The new dealership was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Ashish Yakhmi, Business Head, Piaggio 2 Wheelers.