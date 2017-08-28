Pioneer Z Series Touch Screen Car Stereo System Launched

Pioneer launched its Z series under the touch screen car stereo segment. The lineup includes four new models AVH-Z7050BT, AVH – Z5090BT, AVH – Z2090BT and AVH – Z1090DVD. The AVH – Z5090BT features, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AppRadioMode+, MapMyIndia offline navigation and Full HD video playback with a 7-inch WVGA touchscreen, and its Priced at Rs 29,990.The new AppRadioMode+ allows users to playback both downloaded videos and live streaming videos from a smartphone on the car stereo’s touchscreen using just the USB cable. With enhanced smartphone connectivity, the Pioneer car stereo automatically detects and connects to an iPhone or Android device without any complicated time-consuming setup routine. One can also enjoy high-resolution movies using a portable hard drive as the system supports hard drive playback.The AVH-Z7050BT, AVH – Z2090BT & AVH – Z1090DVD are priced at Rs 44,990, Rs 24,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively. These Car stereos are packaged with features such as Apple carplay, HD videos, MapmyIndia offline navigation and much more. Customers can watch full HD videos through the improved 24-bit True colour screen for significantly richer hues. Also, a new highly customizable and intuitive graphical user interface ensures a truly seamless operation for customers.specifications of AVH – Z5090BT-USB/CD/DVD/Bluetooth-Audio Format: MP3/WMA/ ACC/WAV/FLAC-VideoCodec:MPEG4/H.264/H.263/WMV/Xvid/DivX®/MPEG2-Preouts: 3(4V), Advanced Sound retreiver-Interface: AUX Input(mini-Jack): Rear, USB: Rear, Control For iPod/iPhone, Direct Control of Certain Andriod Phones, Back-Up Camera Ready, AppRadio Mode+-Audio: Bluetooth, MIXTRAX, Auto EQ-Display: Din Size: 2-DIN, size: 7 inch WVGA