Pirelli Confirmed as Official Tyre Supplier For Superbike World Championship

Pirelli has been confirmed by Dorna as the Official Tyre Supplier for all classes of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The Italian tyre company, in agreement with Dorna, the promoter and organiser of the World Championship and with the FIM, the International Motorcycling Federation, has extended, as per contractual conditions, the current supply agreement, set to expire in 2018, for two further seasons.Started in 2004 and now in its 14th consecutive season, the technical partnership established by Pirelli with the Federation, promoter, teams and racers of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championships can already boast the record of the longest running control tyre supplier in the history of International motorsports.The single tyre formula proposed by Pirelli was initially designed to contain the overall costs of running the Championship and at the same time, increase competitiveness year after year by offering riders and teams the same opportunities to compete for victory, through a fair and identical tyre supply for all.Pirelli, right from the outset, also realised that the production bike derived series could be a great development platform for its tyres and decided not to give the Championship prototype but production tyres. To remain faithful to the philosophy that has always characterised Pirelli's commitment and strategy in the FIM Superbike World Championship, ie to use production not prototype tyres, Pirelli in 2013, became the first brand to abandon 16.5 inch sizes, introducing new 17” DIABLO™ Superbike tyres, a size most commonly used by motorcyclists.Giorgio Barbier, Racing Activities Director of Pirelli’s Business Unit Moto, said: "We are historically a strong sporty DNA brand, this year we celebrated 110 years of Motorsports activity, and this renewal is a strong sign of our continued business strategy that has enabled our company to establish itself as a benchmark in racing. First of all in the segment of racing and supersport tyres, with great success in both development and sales across the range. The bond between Pirelli and the FIM Superbike World Championship has always been solid, over the years we have strongly contributed to the growth of this Championship and, at the same time, thanks to our participation we have succeeded in developing successful products which we have made available to all motorcyclists. Now we are thinking about the future, we will work together with Dorna on the growth of the Championship and especially with the new Supersport 300 class, because today's young riders will be the future protagonists of tomorrow's Superbike World Championship."Marc Saurina, WorldSBK Commercial and Marketing Director, adds:“To have Pirelli on board for another two seasons is fantastic news for the Championship, and to reach the milestone of the longest running sole tyre supplier really shows the strong relationship the two companies have. Providing all classes with such an important asset as tyres is something we take seriously, and we believe Pirelli are the perfect company to continue with.”