Pirelli Opens Second Branded Retail Store in Gurugram

Strengthening its presence in India, Italian tyre maker Pirelli today opened its second branded retail store in Gurugram. The new retail store will help Pirelli further strengthen its presence in India.The retail showroom is spread across 1000 sq. ft. and it highlights vast range of Pirelli Car, SUV and VAN Tyres comprising of PZero, Cinturato P7, Scorpion Verde and Scorpion ATR. The store located at M.G. Road, near Sahara Mall, Gurugram will offer services comprising of automated tyre changing, wheel balancing, 3D wheel alignment, Nitrogen Inflation, batteries support along with other tyre specific services.Inaugurating the Pirelli branded store, Mr. Sanjay Mathur, General Manager for Pirelli Tyres in India, said, “We are ecstatic about the opening up of our branded retail store in Gurugram, where the market for Quality & Hi-Performance Tyres is growing. This is Pirelli’s second branded retail store in Gurugram and through this store we will showcase a wide spectrum of tyres to customers along with extending best in class services to them. The store will immensely benefit the customers and will be a one-stop shop for all their needs pertaining to Pirelli tyres.”“India has huge growth potential for premium tyres and is an important market for Pirelli, therefore, we are strengthening our presence by launching these branded retail stores in India.” added Mr Mathur.Pirelli India has aggressive plans to increase its presence in India. Pirelli Tyres currently has 3 Showrooms in Delhi, 1 in Gurgaon, 1 in Mysore and 1 in Mangalore.