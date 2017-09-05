Pirelli Retail Store Opens in Gurugram

Italian tyre maker Pirelli has opened its first branded retail store in Gurugram, a market known for its penchant for high-end premium vehicles. The new retail store is aimed at helping Pirelli strengthen its presence in India and will play a pivotal role in facilitating customers tyre buying decision.The retail showroom is spread across 675 sq. ft. and it highlights vast range of Pirelli Car, SUV and VAN Tyres comprising of the newly launched PZero, Cinturato P7, Scorpion Verde and Scorpion ATR.The store located at Mini Huda market, Sector 31, Gurugram will offer a gamut of services comprising of automated tyre changing, wheel balancing, 3D wheel alignment, Nitrogen Inflation, batteries support along with other tyre specific servicesInaugurating the Pirelli branded store, Sanjay Mathur, General Manager for Pirelli Tyres in India, said, “We are ecstatic about the opening up of our first branded retail store in Gurugram. Through this store, we will showcase a wide spectrum of tyres to customers along with extending best in class services to them. The store will immensely benefit the customers and will be a one stop shop for all their needs pertaining to Pirelli tyres.”“India has huge growth potential for premium tyres and is an important market for Pirelli and going forward we will be further strengthening our presence in India by launching more such stores in India.” Added Mathur.Pirelli India plans to increase its presence in India with new and high tech service centres across major commercial hubs as well as the hinterlands of the country. In line with its expansion plan, the company had recently inaugurated a Pirelli Tyre centre in New Delhi. Pirelli Tyres currently has 3 Showrooms in Delhi, 1 in Mysore and 1 in Mangalore.