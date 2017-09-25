Pirelli Scores 110 New Homologation in August

August has been a record month for Pirelli. In total, there have been 110 new homologations for Pirelli tyres: Scorpion Winter and Sottozero for winter conditions; P Zero and its racing counterpart P Zero Corsa for maximum performance; not forgetting the Cinturato family, including the P7 All Season for cars of medium engine capacity.Many of the new cars launched at the recent Frankfurt Motor Show were among the models that have chosen Pirelli as original equipment: starting with the new Bentley Continental GT, for which Pirelli’s engineers have developed tyres in different sizes for front and rear to guarantee maximum performance for this standard-bearer in the luxury grand touring category. Pirelli will shortly introduce 22-inch tyres for this British icon, alongside the current 20-inch and 21-inch tyres.Sticking with the grand touring class, the Audi RS5 Coupe has also selected Pirelli as original equipment, along with its RS4 Avant sibling, previewed at the Frankfurt Motor Show.Continuing the list of new cars launched in Frankfurt, which rely on the performance and reliability of Pirelli as original equipment, was, of course, the new Porsche Cayenne, which for the forthcoming winter season will also be available with Scorpion Winter tyres.As always, every single car made by Lamborghini and McLaren continues to use Pirelli as original equipment, including the new Aventador S Roadster and 570S Spyder that was launched in Frankfurt. Adding to the record of 110 Pirelli homologations in August were also the Audi A8, BMW X3 and BMW 6 Series GT.Having been involved in motorsport for 110 years, Pirelli was also the natural choice for Jaguar when it came to equipping its new electric racing version of the I-Pace, the Jaguar e-Trophy, along with the road going version.Once more, Pirelli has shown itself to be the preferred tyre of the world’s most prestigious carmakers, underlining its leadership in the premium and prestige sectors. Obtaining these figures, of course, takes time – at least two or three years, during which Pirelli’s engineers work closely alongside their counterparts from the car manufacturer to develop a specific product ideally suited to one particular model.This is how a marked tyre is born: the only way to allow any vehicle to express its full potential. And that’s at the very heart of Pirelli’s perfect fit strategy.