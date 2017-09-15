PM Modi and Shinzo Abe Inaugurates Suzuki’s New Gujarat Plant Units

2018 Suzuki Swift Sport unveiled at Frankfurt Motorshow. (Image: Suzuki)

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and PM Narendra Modi, press a button to launch a high speed rail project in Ahmadabad. (AP Photo)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was on India visit to inaugurate various projects, famous among which is the PM Narendra Modi’s pet Bullet train project. The project, which was inaugurated by both the PMs, will run from Ahemdabad in Gujarat till Mumbai, cutting the running time to 2 hours only.Apart from Bullet train, PM Modi and Shinzo Abe also inaugurated Suzuki Motor’s new units in Gujarat. Also present was Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC) Chairman Osamu Suzuki, who announced fresh investments of around Rs 3,800 crore in its Gujarat plant and will be adding a third car production plant.The company along with its partners Toshiba and Denso will also invest around Rs 1,150 crore for a new manufacturing unit to produce lithium ion batteries. These investments will lead to the enhanced capacity of the Hansalpur plant and will take Suzuki’s total investment in the facility to around Rs 13,400 crore.Chairman Osamu Suzuki also informed that the new investment on the third plant will increase the production capacity by 2.5 lakh units annually. When the third plant starts functioning fully, the company’s total capacity in Gujarat will increase to 7.5 lakh units annually.The total production capacity of SMC along with Maruti Suzuki's two plants in Haryana will now increase to 22.5 lakh units annually. The Hansalpur plant currently manufactures premium hatchback Baleno. As for the Li-Ion batteries, they will be used for "hybrid vehicles manufactured in India and export these genuinely manufactured in India vehicles to international market", Suzuki said.The plant is expected to be operational from 2020, "We plan to continue with our efforts to promote make-in-India program further".