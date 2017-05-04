DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Polaris Ranger 6x6 in Action at Uttarakhand As Kedarnath Temple Reopens
Polaris Ranger 6x6 (Image: Polaris)
Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Kedarnath temple was transported in the Polaris Ranger 6X6. Launched in August 2011 Polaris Ranger is useful in hilly areas and was used extensively for relief operations when flash floods had hit the region in 2013.
Prime Minister traveled in a Polaris Ranger 6X6 800 EFI built for off-road activities. The off-roader comes in four different variants depending on usage, space and performance: Only Trail (for hilly/mountain terrain), only sport (for dune-surfing), only 4 seat (4 seater side by side) and only extreme (for extreme performance in all conditions)
Polaris India currently has 14 dealerships across India.
