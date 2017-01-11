Polaris Shuts Down Maufacturing of Victory Motorcycles

Polaris Industries Inc has announced shutting down of Victory Motorcycles and related operations with immediate effect.

The company has assured dealers that the existing inventories will be liquidated and the parts will be supplied for the next 10 years. Also, service and warranty coverage to Victory dealers and owners will continue for the same period.

Polaris says the announcement does not affect any of its other business units.

Competitive pressures of a challenging motorcycle market had increased headwinds for Victory brand, according to the company. Victory had been struggling to establish a market share needed to succeed and be profitable.