Polestar 1 Teased Ahead of Global Unveiling Today [Video]

A few months back, Volvo cars announced that its performance car arm, Polestar is becoming a new separately-branded electrified global high-performance car company and today that new separate entity is about to unveil its first car called the Polestar 1. The company has been teasing about its first product since quite a long time now. First, it revealed the car’s name in a series of Instagram uploads and now the company has also released a teaser video of the same.As per various reports on the internet, the new Polestar 1 is based on Volvo S90 sedan, but it is a coupe. The teaser video shows car's bodywork. The first car by Polestar is expected to carry an electrified drivetrain from the 401 bhp twin-engine T8 models in the Volvo range. It is likely that Polestar will further exceed this power output to 600bhp.The design in the teaser images and videos hints the connection with Volvo’s 2013 Coupe Concept. As confirmed by Polestar earlier both dedicated EV and plug-in hybrid will be utilized for its first independent product, so it is expected that a variety of engine options will be available.