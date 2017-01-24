Porsche 718 Boxster, Cayman to be Launched February 15

Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are set to be launched on February 15. The two are updated versions of the outgoing Boxster and Cayman.

The biggest change is the engine. The previous flat-six engines with turbo-charged flat-fours have been replaced. The ‘718’ can be associated with Porsche’s four-cylinder race cars of the past.

The international 718 line-up includes 300hp, 2.0-litre and 350hp, 2.5-litre engine options (the latter powers the ‘S’ variants), but India will only get the smaller of the two engines, according to a report on Autocar India.

Also read: New Porsche Panamera Set to Launch in March 2017

The Indian version will come with Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The manual variant will not be available in the Indian market. Porsche claims 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are capable of doing 0-100kph time in 4.7 seconds.

Along with changes under the hood, the cars have received tweaked suspension, some cosmetic changes and the latest infotainment system on the inside.

Price tag on the 718 range in India is expected to start from Rs 80 lakh (estimated, ex-showroom), which is a 20% drop compared to the outgoing models.

As is the case with Porsche, a lot customisation options will be available for both the cars, which would effect the final pricing.