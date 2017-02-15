Porsche 718 Cayman And Boxster Launched in India

Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 81.63 Lakh

Porsche has launched their much anticipated 718 series of cars in India. The hard-top 718 Cayman has been priced at Rs 81.63 lakh whereas the convertible offering, christened the 718 Boxster, has been launched at a price tag of Rs 85.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The 718 badging on these cars are a tribute to the flat-four cylinder Porsche 718 model which was made by the German automaker in the 1950s.

The cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 300 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to Porsche’s 7-speed PDK gearbox that has a reputation for being one of the fastest transmission setups in the world. All this makes the car capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in a matter of 4.7 seconds and go all the way to its top speed of 275 km/h.

Interestingly, the company says that the convertible offering named Boxster will be on par in terms of performance as compared to the hard-top offering Cayman.

Both the 718s get ceramic brakes, bi-xenon headlamps with integrated four-point LED daytime running lights, sports seats and the Porsche 918-inspired steering wheel as standard. There’s ample tech on offer too with the likes of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system that comes with an eight-speaker setup in the Cayman and a six-speaker setup in the Boxster. This, too, comes as standard and is not an accessory.

The 718 Cayman and Boxster will be competing with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz SLC43 but the similarities are only limited to the price tags, as the cars cater to different sets of customers.

Bookings for the 718s have already begun at Porsche dealerships across the country.

