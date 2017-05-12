Porsche 911 Carrera S One-Millionth Model in Special Irish Green Colour

In Zuffenhausen yesterday, Porsche 911 one-millionth model rolled off the production line – a Carrera S in the special colour “Irish Green”, with numerous exclusive features following the original 911 from 1963. The two-door car remains the most strategically important model in the product range and makes a huge contribution to maintaining Porsche’s position as one of the most profitable car manufacturers in the world.

Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Porsche AG, has been a part of the development of the 911 since day one: “54 years ago, I was able to take my first trips over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with my father. The feeling of being in a 911 is just as enjoyable now as it was then. That’s because the 911 has ensured that the core values of our brand are as visionary today as they were in the first Porsche 356/1 from 1948”.

All 911s are manufactured at the production site in Zuffenhausen and over 70 percent of all 911s ever built are still ready to drive today.

Uniquely, Porsche has never strayed from the founding concept of the original 911. “But we have continued to enhance the technology of the 911, refining and perfecting the sports car”, says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

“That’s why it remains a state-of-the-art and technically innovative vehicle. We have also been able to expand the model line very successfully through derivates”.

Combined fuel consumption of the car in accordance with EU 6: 8.7-7.7 l/100 km, CO2 emissions: 199-174 g/km

The one-millionth 911 is still being held by Porsche AG. Before it moves on to the Porsche Museum, it will embark on a world tour and will take road trips in the Scottish Highlands and around the Nürburgring, and in the USA, China and beyond.

