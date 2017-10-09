Porsche 911 GT3 Launched in India at Rs 2.3 Crore

German automaker Porsche has launched 911 GT3 in India at a price tag of Rs 2.3 Crore (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the Porsche 911 GT3 is said to be the last of the 911 series that will be powered by the iconic naturally aspirated flat-six boxer engine. Internationally unveiled at Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the changes on the new Porsche 911 GT3 include a new revamped chassis with rear axle steering and improved handling due to lightweight construction. At the front, the new model gets smoked headlamps with four-point LED daytime running lights. The car also features standard aero package and larger wheels that provides it with a muscular look.Inside the cabin, the Porsche 911 GT3 gets touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and Bose sound system. Along with all this, the car also gets three types of seats - electrically adjustable adaptive sport seats, bucket seats with foldable backrest and bucket seats made out of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CRPF).Under the hood, the new Porsche 911 GT3 gets a 4-litre six-cylinder boxer engine that churns out 493 bhp and 540 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed PDK automatic or 6-speed manual gearbox. The automatic transmission variant can reach the speed of 318 Km/h and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds while the manual variant has top speed of 320 Km/h and can hit 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.The new car by the German automaker will be going up against the likes of the Nissan GT-R, Audi R8 and Mercedes-AMG GT R in India.