Porsche 911 GT3 to Launch in India on October 9

German automaker Porsche is all set to launch 911 GT3 in India on October 9. Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show this year, the new Porsche 911 GT3 gets new revamped chassis with rear axle steering and improved handling due to lightweight construction. At the front, the new model gets smoked headlamps with four-point LED daytime running lights. The car also features standard aero package and larger wheels that provides it a muscular look.Under the hood, the new Porsche 911 GT3 gets a 4-litre six-cylinder boxer engine that churns out 493 bhp and 540 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed PDK automatic or 6-speed manual gearbox. The automatic transmission variant can reach the speed of 318 Km/h and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds while the manual variant has top speed of 320 Km/h and can hit 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.Inside the cabin, the Porsche 911 GT3 gets touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and Bose sound system. Along with all this, the car also gets three types of seats - electrically adjustable adaptive sport seats, bucket seats with foldable backrest and bucket seats made out of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CRPF).The new car by the German automaker is expected to be priced around Rs 2.2 crore and when launched the new Porsche 911 GT3 will compete with the likes of Nissan GT-R, Audi R8 and Mercedes-AMG GT R.