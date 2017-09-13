cricketnext
Porsche 911 GT3 With Touring Package Premieres at Frankfurt

The "Touring Package" name makes direct reference to a variant of the 911 Carrera RS produced in 1973.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 13, 2017, 5:27 PM IST
The Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package premieres at the Frankfurt Motor Show. (Image: Porsche)
German car maker Porsche is attending this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, which opens to the public September 16, 2017, to premiere a boosted version of its super sporty 911 GT3.

The Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package is a new version of brand's sporty model, which gets a variable rear spoiler instead of the traditional fixed rear wing.

This latest model is powered by a four-liter six-cylinder boxer engine with 500 horsepower, the most powerful petrol engine developed by Porsche for its cars approved for road use. The 911 GT3 with Touring Package promises 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 316km/h. The car is only available with manual transmission, featuring a six-speed manual gearbox to maximize driving sensations. On the inside, the traditional Alcantara interior is replaced with leather.

Porsche has announced that orders for the 911 GT3 with Touring Package are already open.

