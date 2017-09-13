Porsche 911 GT3 With Touring Package Premieres at Frankfurt

German car maker Porsche is attending this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, which opens to the public September 16, 2017, to premiere a boosted version of its super sporty 911 GT3.The Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package is a new version of brand's sporty model, which gets a variable rear spoiler instead of the traditional fixed rear wing.This latest model is powered by a four-liter six-cylinder boxer engine with 500 horsepower, the most powerful petrol engine developed by Porsche for its cars approved for road use. The 911 GT3 with Touring Package promises 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 316km/h. The car is only available with manual transmission, featuring a six-speed manual gearbox to maximize driving sensations. On the inside, the traditional Alcantara interior is replaced with leather.The "Touring Package" name makes direct reference to a variant of the 911 Carrera RS produced in 1973.Porsche has announced that orders for the 911 GT3 with Touring Package are already open.