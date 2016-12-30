Porsche 918 Spyder Units Recalled Over Cracking of Front Lower Arms

Over 306 units of Porsche 918 Spyder plug-in hybrid sports cars have been recalled by the company. The recalled Porsche 918 Spyder cars belong to model year 2015 manufactured between November 6, 2013 - July 27, 2015.

A total of 918 units have been manufactured, out of which 306 units have been recalled. The entire lot was sold in the US.

The reason cited by Porsche was that the front lower control arms may crack at the ball joint, which would affect the car's handling. Dealers will replace the lower control arms for free. Porsche, however, did not immediately announce an owner-notification schedule.

This will be the fourth recall of the car. The first was issued on July 28, 2014 when 918s were recalled due to rear-axle control arms that may break. The second recall was on December 23, 2014 over fracture in a lower control arm. A third recall was issued on June 1, 2015.

Porsche 918 Spyder is usually pitted against McLaren P1 and the LaFerrari.