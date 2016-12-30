Porsche 918 Spyder Units Recalled Over Cracking of Front Lower Arms
Porsche 918 Spyder (Image: Porsche)
Over 306 units of Porsche 918 Spyder plug-in hybrid sports cars have been recalled by the company. The recalled Porsche 918 Spyder cars belong to model year 2015 manufactured between November 6, 2013 - July 27, 2015.
A total of 918 units have been manufactured, out of which 306 units have been recalled. The entire lot was sold in the US.
The reason cited by Porsche was that the front lower control arms may crack at the ball joint, which would affect the car's handling. Dealers will replace the lower control arms for free. Porsche, however, did not immediately announce an owner-notification schedule.
Also read: Porsche Macan R4 Launched in India at Rs 76.8 Lakh
This will be the fourth recall of the car. The first was issued on July 28, 2014 when 918s were recalled due to rear-axle control arms that may break. The second recall was on December 23, 2014 over fracture in a lower control arm. A third recall was issued on June 1, 2015.
Also read: Porsche Macan Turbo With Performance Package Is Faster and Looks Meaner
Porsche 918 Spyder is usually pitted against McLaren P1 and the LaFerrari.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special