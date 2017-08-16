Porsche Macan Turbo With Performance Package Gets New Livery Paint

Porsche Macan Turbo with livery paint. (Image: Porsche)

For the first time ever, Porsche Asia Pacific has added a special car to its fleet: a Macan Turbo with performance package – painted in the iconic livery of Porsche Motorsport, reinforcing the car’s sporting roots. Equipped with the Performance Package, the Macan Turbo tops off the model line, impressing with enhanced driving properties, increased agility, and an even greater emotional appeal.As the sportscar of the compact SUV segment, the Macan has been setting standards in terms of driving dynamics since it first made its debut. Now, Porsche is upping the ante once again with Macan Turbo in the livery paint. The car now looks quite similar to the Porsche’s racing models on the track as it gets black and white paint job with red and silver stripes flowing from the hood to the tail.The Porsche Macan Turbo with Performance Package comes with a 3.6-litre twin turbo V6 that churns out 440 hp, dropping the 0-100 km/h time down to just 4.4 seconds. That’s 40 more horses and 0.4 seconds quicker than the standard Macan Turbo. The engine is mated to a seven-speed PDK double-clutch transmission that is designed to deliver extremely short response times and increased torque during gear changes for maximum acceleration.The Turbo Interior Package delivers a red leather interior with lavish Alcantara elements and carbon elements such as the door entry guards with the model logo lit up.