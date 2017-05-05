DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Porsche Opens Digital Centre in Silicon Valley
The Volkswagen subsidiary launched its digital division based in Ludwigsburg near Stuttgart a year ago to develop digital services for the premium segment. (Image: Reuters)
Sports car maker Porsche is opening a digital technology center with 100 staff in Silicon Valley to forge new partnerships, cooperate with venture-capital companies and invest in new companies, it said on Friday.
It is headed by Thilo Koslowski, a former digital mobility analyst at technology consulting firm Gartner.
It is headed by Thilo Koslowski, a former digital mobility analyst at technology consulting firm Gartner.
"The car is the ultimate mobile device of the future, and the future is being written in Silicon Valley," Koslowski said in a statement on Friday.
"This means it is particularly important to be right next door to leading IT companies in the USA, as this allows us to identify trends early and invest in new technologies at the right time."
Porsche Digital has already invested in the venture-capital fund and plans to expand such activity through its office in Santa Clara, California.
