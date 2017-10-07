cricketnext
Porsche Seeks 200 Million Euro Damages From Audi Over Dieselgate: Report

Audi admitted in November 2015 that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines used in about 80,000 VW, Audi and Porsche models were fitted with an auxiliary device deemed illegal in the United States.

Reuters

Updated:October 7, 2017, 6:04 PM IST
Porsche logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Volkswagen's Porsche brand is seeking 200 million euros ($234 million) in damages from its luxury stablemate Audi over costs related to manipulated diesel engines, Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

Porsche's management delivered the claim in written form to counterparts at Audi, the newspaper said without citing its source.

Audi admitted in November 2015 that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines used in about 80,000 VW, Audi and Porsche models were fitted with an auxiliary device deemed illegal in the United States.

The German government earlier this year ordered a recall of Porsche's Cayenne sport-utility vehicle (SUV) and prohibited registrations of the model's diesel version.

Porsche wants compensation from Audi for the costs of the retrofits, legal counselling and customer measures, Bild said.

A spokesman for Porsche said VW group-internal issues were not meant for public discussion, without elaborating. Audi declined comment and referred inquiries to Porsche.
