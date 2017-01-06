Prior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch their much-anticipated hatchback Ignis on January 13 and the car has been a talking point among all car enthusiasts in the country. Taking note of this, Twitter has come out with a dedicated Emoji for #Ignis prior to the launch.

The Ignis is going to be the Indian automaker's first launch of 2017 and is expected to be priced in the Rs 5-7 lakh bracket. As of now, the company is accepting bookings for the car on its Nexa website.

the Ignis will come with an option of two engines - a modified version of the 1.2-litre K-series petrol unit found on the Swift and Baleno and the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. It'll have two transmission options - a manual and a CVT.

It is expected to come in four variants - Alpha (Manual only), Delta (Manual and AMT), Zeta (Manual and AMT) and Sigma (Petrol manual only).

Maruti has said the Ignis will be a premium product. It is likely to incorporate the following list of equipment in the car:

Projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (Alpha)

15-inch alloy wheels (Alpha and Zeta)

Smartplay touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay (Alpha)

Automatic climate control (Alpha)

Keyless go with push button start (Alpha and Zeta)

2 DIN audio system (Zeta and Delta)

15-inch steel wheels (Delta)

The Ignis is expected to have interiors in dual colour, with black on the top half and white creme at the bottom. It is likely to have faux carbon-fibre panels.

Dual front airbags, ABS and EBD may be offered standard in all variants. The Ignis could also get the ISOFIX child-seat restraint system, recently added to Ciaz as well.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Gets 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating