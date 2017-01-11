Range Rover Evoque Petrol Variant with 2.0-Litre Engine Launched at Rs 53.2 Lakh

Land Rover has announced the launch of the 2.0-litre petrol derivative of the 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque in India at a price of Rs 53.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in SE Trim, the new derivative is powered by a 2.0 l petrol engine that delivers a power output of 177 kW. This is in addition to the 2.0 l Pure, SE, SE Dynamic, HSE and HSE Dynamic diesel derivatives already on sale in India since December 2016.

Rohit Suri, President, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said “We are excited to introduce the 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque with a 2.0 l petrol derivative. The addition of the 2.0 l petrol derivative reinforces our commitment towards customers who aspire to drive this fabulous vehicle with a powerful petrol engine.”

The Land Rover range in India includes the flagship Range Rover (starting at Rs 213.42 Lakh in CBU form), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 117.95 Lakh in CBU form), New Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 47.59 Lakh) and 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 49.10 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.