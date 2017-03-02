Range Rover Velar Revealed, Best-Looking Rover Yet?

Jaguar Land Rover has launched the fourth addition to the Range Rover family in the form of ‘Velar’, which means ‘to veil’ or ‘to cover’. Meant to fill in the gap between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport, the Velar comes with a host of new technologies and a fresh design language.

“Velar is now the compelling, stand-out design in the class, showcasing perfectly optimised volume, powerful, taut surfaces and a stunning silhouette,” says Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover.

The large alloy wheels – in particular the range of 22-inch designs – optimise the vehicle’s silhouette, while further enhancing Velar’s dramatic presence.

As per the company, advanced technology is pivotal to the contemporary design: the full-LED headlights are the most slender ever to appear on a production Land Rover vehicle. The flush deployable door handles emphasise Velar’s reductive, sculptured form, and contribute to the low drag coefficient of only 0.32 – this is the most aerodynamically-efficient Land Rover ever produced.

The minimalistic and clean approach continues on the inside of the car as well as the use of buttons have been kept at a minimum.

Design enabling technology has been engaged fully to create the new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system which is the centrepiece of Velar’s interior. Touch Pro Duo features two 10-inch high-definition touchscreens integrated seamlessly behind secret-until-lit surfaces. All of this is equalled by the Velar’s practicality: luggage compartment volume is an impressive 673-litres.

Combined with a comprehensive restraints system that includes six airbags, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems including Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist and an Adaptive Speed Limiter, the Velar integrates the latest safety technology.

Range Rover Velar. (Photo: Range Rover)

The Velar features a sophisticated all-wheel drive system, four-corner air suspension, ground clearance of 251mm (213mm with coil springs), wading depth of 650mm (600mm with coil springs) and Land Rover’s suite of traction technologies including Terrain Response 2 and All Terrain Progress Control.

When it comes to the heart of the Velar, there is a range of six petrol and diesel powertrains, all matched to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics.

Clean, refined four-cylinder Ingenium diesels are offered in 180PS and 240PS variants, noted for their high 500Nm torque output. These engines are joined by the new, four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine which delivers 250PS and enables acceleration from 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds. An even more powerful, 300PS version of this engine will join the Velar range later in the year.

The V6 diesel combines an extraordinary 700Nm of torque for effortless acceleration and off-road capability with CO2 emissions of only 167g/km. The 380PS supercharged V6 petrol engine combines performance with a unique soundtrack and enables the Velar to reach 100km/h in only 5.7 seconds before reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 250km/h (155mph).

Range Rover Velar interiors. (Photo: Range Rover)

The Velar and Velar R-Dynamic core range comprises Standard, S, SE and HSE specifications.

Of all Velar models, the most exclusive of all will be the First Edition, which will be available worldwide for one model year only. Even more luxurious than the HSE specification, this model is powered solely by the 3.0-litre V6 petrol and diesel engines and features a wealth of extra features as standard, including full extended leather interior trim to complement the perforated Windsor leather seats in Light Oyster or Ebony, 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System, Matrix-Laser LED headlights and 22-inch split-spoke wheels with diamond-turned finish.

The car goes on sale from Summer 2017 in the UK and Europe and is expected to enter the Indian market next year.